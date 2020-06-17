Power Rangers Spotlight: Wild Force Animated

~ primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

“Forever Red” and “Reinforcements From the Future” notwithstanding, Wild Force doesn’t get a lot of love from the Power Rangers die-hards. It’s easy to understand why, as Wild Force skewed younger than other seasons. But let’s not pretend the show doesn’t have bright points.

This piece by Robert Amaya represents the best of Wild Force. It’s unabashedly bright, and if you’ll pardon the pun, sunny. It’s actually quite reminiscent of the old Super Friends cartoon. That’s damn good company to be in.

Published by primaryignition

