WWE Backlash Preview – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Oh Jeez…

This whole “Great Wrestling Match Ever” thing has Paul Heyman written all over it.

Remember, the current executive director of Raw isn’t just a former promoter and booker. He’s an advertiser. I’m not sure if he still does, but at one point he co-ran the Looking 4 Larry Agency out of New York City. He used to be heavily involved with the promotion of all the WWE 2K games.

I don’t believe for a second that Paul Heyman believes Edge and Randy Orton will have any kind of greatest match this Sunday. Hell, they might not even have the greatest match of the night. That’s an impossible build-up for anybody. In truth, it sounded stupid from the moment they had Charly Caruso say it for the first time.

But that’s not really the point, is it? The idea is to get us talking about Edge vs. Randy Orton. To make what would otherwise be a fairly bland pay per view main event stick out in our minds. In that sense, the tagline worked.

Mind you, I wouldn’t want to be Edge and Orton with that line hanging over my head. But it still worked.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Many a smark was up in arms over the storyline about Jeff Hardy’s allegedly driving under the influence. They even mentioned it on WWE Backstage, on which CM Punk, of all people, weighed in. He made a great point about the fragility of someone’s sobriety, and essentially said a wrestling storyline isn’t worth endangering that. I admit I’d never thought of that. But on the other hand, the outcome was never in doubt. It was obvious Jeff had been framed. That’s wrestling storytelling 101, isn’t it?

As we’ll see in a bit, Smackdown needs contenders for the Universal Title. Sheamus has mostly been a dominant force since he’s been back. He lost to Hardy in the Intercontinental Title tournament. I don’t see him losing to Jeff a second time. Especially if they decide they want him to challenge for the title before Summerslam. Or perhaps even after.

PREDICTION: Sheamus

WWE UNITED STATES TITLE MATCH:

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

These secondary championships, meaning the United States and Intercontinental Titles, go through ebbs and flows of renewed importance. It’s like WWE forgets about them for awhile, and then remembers, “Oh yeah! These thing are supposed to be prestigious, aren’t they?”

PREDICTION: Andrade

TRIPLE-THREAT MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM TITLES:

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

I can’t say I’m say I’m sad Banks and Bayley have the Women’s Tag Belts again. Their run as the inaugural champs was almost non-existent. So this could be a second chance for them.

While I think the “they just won the championship” logic is used a bit too often, I think it does apply here. I’m guessing their plans for Sasha and Bayley have only just begun.

PREDICTION: Bayley & Sasha Banks

WWE RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH:

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

You’ve got to believe this was originally supposed to be Nia Jax challenging Becky Lynch for the title. But of course, Becky getting pregnant changed everything. As pregnancies tend to do.

If that had been the case, I can see an argument for Jax taking the title. She and Lynch have enough of a history to make it an interesting story. But now that Asuka is champion? I don’t see it. It certainly doesn’t help that Jax continues to have clumsy accidents with her opponents. Poor Kairi Sane can tell you all about that.

PREDICTION: Asuka

TRIPLE-THREAT MATCH FOR WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE:

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Here’s how you can tell they’ve run out of Heavyweight Title contenders on Smackdown. They’re really hurting without Roman Reigns. Still, at least Miz is a former WWE Champ. That offers he and Morrison a little credibility.

This will be a nice win for Strowman. But we’re really just killing time until the next Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt match, this time with Wyatt as the Fiend. That’ll be the first time we’ve really seen either the WWE or Universal Championship in serious jeopardy since Wrestlemania.

PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

WWE WORLD HEAYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

I like MVP in this player/coach role. He makes a good charismatic foil for Drew McIntyre. More charismatic than Lashley, that’s for damn sure. I’m hoping these two can recapture some of the magic that was lost when they split up Lashley and Lio Rush.

There’s absolutely no way they take the title off McIntyre to put it on Lashley. Especially with the stink of the storyline with Lana still on him. They’ve made a point to do backstage segments with Lana and MVP these past several weeks. So I say Lana comes out to help Lashley, winds up costing him the match, and the two of them split. That way we continue rehabbing Lashley into a main eventer, while giving Drew another notch under his belt.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Randy Orton

They did something similar to this several years ago with Randy Orton and John Cena. They’d just come off a Hell in the Cell Match between the two, and for whatever reason opted to downgrade to a straight wrestling match at the following Royal Rumble. Obviously we’re in a similar situation here, having just had a Last Man Standing Match between these two at Wrestlemania. Though at least Cena and Orton weren’t trying to have the best match ever.

The direction they’re going seems fairly obvious to me. Orton wins this one, most likely with a quick RKO. Then we go to a rubber match at Summerslam. The only question is, what do you do with that one? Is Edge primed to do another Ladder Match so quickly after his return? Or do they do Two-Out-of-Three-Falls or something?

PREDICTION: Randy Orton

