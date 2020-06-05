Toy Chest Theater: Sephiroth and the Sword

By Rob Siebert

Final Fantasy VII is once again all the rage right now. As it should be. The remake is great. The original is legendary, iconic, wonderful, every positive adjective you want to use. It also happens to be my favorite video game of all time. It opened me up to how deep and expansive this medium can be.

Another medium I love? Toy photography, of course. So when I came across this image from danstoyart, I was enraptured.

Shifting focus is a pretty elemental trick. But it’s funny how the simplest of maneuvers are often the most effective. We can obviously tell that’s Cloud in the background. But by shifting the focus to Sephiroth, and the sword in particular, it emphasizes the danger our hero is in. Remember, that’s the sword that killed Aeris, and many others in Cloud’s hometown all those years ago…

