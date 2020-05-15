Toy Chest Theater: Frankenstein in Living Color

By Rob Siebert

Also Enjoys Soup

Until a few years ago, I’d never seen the Universal monster movies. Any of them. At all.

I’ll wait ’til you’re done yelling.

I’ve successfully caught up, however. Though its not my favorite, I certainly enjoyed the Boris Karloff Frankenstein. Specifically Karloff’s performance as the monster. So when I spotted this shot from Underground Toy Photography, I jumped at it.

This image has a lot going for it, especially the lighting. Plus, as you can see, the image looks just as good in black and white.

But what stuck out to me was the “implied motion” of the monster figure (which I think is from Mezco Toyz). If you’ve seen the way Karloff walks in the movie, then look at this image, it’s very easy for your mind to transfer that walk on to this figure. So it looks like an actual shot from the movie, albeit in color.

