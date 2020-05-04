Astonishing Art: The Mandalorian by Ken Lashley

By Rob Siebert

Hero of His Own Space Western

You know what book I miss? X-Men Gold. Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men book is so ambitious right out of the gate, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But for a story with so many characters and convoluted plot threads, X-Men Gold was delightfully simple and accessible. I didn’t have to comb through Wikipedia once.

The inaugural artist on that title was Ken Lashley. In honor of Star Wars Day, here we have Lashley’s take on The Mandalorian courtesy of his Instagram account. I love the texture on Baby Yoda. The coloring by Juan Fernandez is also really dynamic. Perfectly suited for the Star Wars Universe.

Honestly, that show can’t get back quick enough. It’s the kind of thing the world really needs right about now.

