Astonishing Art: The Mandalorian by Ken Lashley

~ primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Hero of His Own Space Western

You know what book I miss? X-Men Gold. Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men book is so ambitious right out of the gate, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But for a story with so many characters and convoluted plot threads, X-Men Gold was delightfully simple and accessible. I didn’t have to comb through Wikipedia once.

The inaugural artist on that title was Ken Lashley. In honor of Star Wars Day, here we have Lashley’s take on The Mandalorian courtesy of his Instagram account. I love the texture on Baby Yoda. The coloring by Juan Fernandez is also really dynamic. Perfectly suited for the Star Wars Universe.

Honestly, that show can’t get back quick enough. It’s the kind of thing the world really needs right about now.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Published by primaryignition

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.