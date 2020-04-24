Toy Chest Theater: Hellboy at Home

By Rob Siebert

For obvious reasons, lately we’re seeing a decent amount of “life in quarantine” shots from toy photographers lately. I put a couple TMNT ones in a recent post.

But here we have another one by John_Conner42 on Instagram. It’s obviously not mine to title. But if it was, I’d call it “Hellboy at Home.” In a lot of ways, this is the perfect portrait of American life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quite often, there’s that one detail in an image that puts it over the top. In this one, it’s the milk pouring into the bowl. How he pulled that off I have no idea…

