Kevin Conroy Reads Batman: The Adventures Continue #1

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Ladies and gentlemen, the Batman has arrived.

Normally, this is the part where you’d run down Kevin Conroy’s accolades. How he’s been the quintessential voice of Batman for almost 30 years now, all the different projects, the Arkham games, the Injustice games, etc. But chances are if you’re reading this you already know all that.

So if I were you, I’d pull up Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and follow along as Kevin Conroy reads the issue script written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, courtesy of Stephen Alvarez‘s YouTube channel. Is it a little weird to hear him do the sound effects? Not to mention all the other character voices? Sure. (Though his Lex Luthor isn’t so bad…)

But listen to Batman’s voice come off the page and tell me it’s not magic.

I’m not sure what spoiler he’s talking when the video begins. But the funny thing is, he kinda/sorta gave us a spoiler here. As far as I know, no official announcement had been made about the Jason Todd thing. So he technically blew the lid off that one.

But let’s be honest, we all knew it was him anyway. So no harm no foul.

Incidentally, I didn’t catch that detail with Veronica holding up three fingers in reference to the number of kids Bruce has taken in. Nice touch.

