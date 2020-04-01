Power Rangers Spotlight: “Ranger” Hands out TP and Cash at Georgia Walmart

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Apparently Zordon has been making calls to Georgia.

As you’ll see below, and as was detailed by the local news affiliate, a YouTuber and Power Ranger cosplayer in Moultrie, GA, recently took to handing out toilet paper and even cash to passersby at the local Walmart.

Roberto Fernandez, 28, ultimately distributed a total of $80 in cash and 20 rolls of toilet paper.

He chose this colorful, superheroic form of charity as his way of fighting off the Coronavirus pandemic.

When asked why he chose to dress as a Power Ranger, Fernandez, a father of two, replied…

“I had bought it for my son’s birthday party because he was really into Power Rangers, so I got it custom made. When I put on the suit for my son, he was so happy. So, since my son was happy, I figured other kids would be happy too and they were.”

Fernandez says people have since reached out to him offering other items to give away, and this will not be the last of his unique form of generosity.

Credit to WALB in Moultrie.

