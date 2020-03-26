Toy Chest Theater: Woody, Jessie, and Social Distancing

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This one kinda speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

Once again we’ve got a shot from Simon Hill, a.k.a. plastic_snaps. Who we’ve previously seem deliver an amazing old school NES inspired Raphael image. Now he comes to us with a pic from the world of Toy Story that’s got an eerily timely feel to it.



Given Woody’s mask, I’m assuming Jessie and the soldier are the ones in isolation, while our favorite deputy is the one protecting himself. I can’t be the only one getting a Wrath of Khan vibe here, can I?

