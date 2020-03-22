Green Lantern’s Animated History by Noah Sterling

By Rob Siebert

There are plenty of “History of [Insert Character’s Name]” videos on YouTube. Most of them consist of images from the comics, as fans narrate the character’s publication history. Some of them are pretty good, some of them are pretty bad, and some are strictly okay.

But then every once in awhile you come across something like this.

The subject matter is pretty self explanatory. An animated Green Lantern retrospective, looking at all the characters (the ones from Earth, anyway) that have worn the ring. What’s more, it’s got a really nice tongue-in-cheek spin. Have a look…

While this was is hardly a solo effort, the name you’ll want to remember is Noah Sterling. He served as director, co-producer, and co-writer. What’s more, the video appeared on Sterling’s YouTube channel. Sterling is a freelance media director and producer, having done quite a few online videos for Marvel. All the appropriate links can be found on his website.

His work for Marvel is lovely, as expected. I’m excited to see him branch out into the DC Universe, and hopefully numerous other pop culture realms. Based on his style, I’ll bet he draws a pretty awesome Hellboy.

Hmm, do you think he’s in the market for voice actors?

I mean, I’m just puttin’ it out there. Shamelessly? Yes. But still…

