WWE Elimination Chamber Preview – You Call THAT a Main Event?!?

Last year, the events of Elimination Chamber wound up changing the course of Smackdown for most of 2019. Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan put on a performance inside the Chamber so captivating, the audience demanded more. And thus Kofi was suddenly thrust into a WWE Championship Match at Wrestlemania, where he ended up taking the belt home and having yet another match-of-the-night performance in the process.

The kicker? Kofi wasn’t even supposed to be in the Chamber Match to begin with. He got tagged in when Mustafa Ali got hurt. That whole “Kofimania” story developed organically. And it all started at this show.

If you’re expecting something like that to happen on this year’s show, I’d temper your expectations. Like, a lot. While anything can happen come showtime, in 10 years of doing this Elimination Chamber pay per view, this is easily the weakest card they’ve ever assembled. None of the marquee Wrestlemania matches are represented here. No Brock Lesnar or Drew McIntyre. No Goldberg or Roman Reigns. John Cena and Bray Wyatt? Nada. Randy Orton and Edge? Nope. But I mean, Drew Gulak is on the show. That counts for something right?

If I had put my hard-earned money down for tickets to this show, I’d be pretty pissed off right about now…

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

I kid Drew Gulak. He’s a fine wrestler, and had a nice run as 205 Live‘s shooter champion before being sent to Smackdown. I can only assume Bryan asked to work with him, much like he did with Mustafa Ali.

Keep an eye on this one. On paper it doesn’t look like much. But these are two ring generals. I expect they’ll surprise us with what they turn in. As for who wins, I’m sure Bryan wants to put Gulak over at some point. It could very well happen here. But my gut tells me Bryan wins this round.

PREDICTION: Daniel Bryan

WWE UNITED STATES TITLE MATCH:

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carillo

While I can’t take anything away from his in-ring talent, personality-wise Humberto Carillo does absolutely nothing for me. Which is why I don’t necessarily take pleasure in predicting he’ll walk out of Elimination Chamber with the US Title.

While there’s never a good time to get popped for a wellness violation, Andrade didn’t do himself any favors by racking one up about a month into his first title run on the main roster. Despite still holding the belt, he seems to be in the doghouse. We’ve seen these two wrestle a million times on Raw, with and without the title on the line. So why do it again here if not to switch it to Carillo?

The real question, however, is what happens to Andrade after Elimination Chamber?

PREDICTION: Humberto Carillo

HANDICAP MATCH FOR WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE:

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, & Sami Zayn

I haven’t had a chance to say it yet, so allow me to get this off my chest: That new belt is trash. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the classic IC Title design. It was probably the best looking belt they had. Why they felt the need to once again fix something that wasn’t broken is anybody’s guess.

I’m assuming the way this works is, hypothetically, the person that scores the fall on Strowman would be champion. Isn’t that usually how this kinda thing goes?

Either way it’s a moot point. Strowman’s whole character was built on him bulldozing multiple guys in a single match. Granted, those were job guys. I wouldn’t have made any of these guys cannon fodder. But here we are. While I don’t think it’ll be a squash by any means, Strowman retains and moves on to somebody new at Wrestlemania.

PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

WWE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

I said it before Super Showdown: Rollins and Murphy were put together to give Murphy a rub, and weren’t in it for the long haul. So there’s no reason to put the titles back on them here. I’m fairly certain this match is only here to do two things: Kill time on what has essentially become a pointless filler show, and to give Kevin Owens a chance interfere and then challenge Rollins to a Wrestlemania match. With the latter, at least it moves a story forward.

PREDICTION: The Street Profits

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

If that tag match exists so Kevin Owens can interfere, this match exists so the Undertaker can interfere. It’s really just a question of whether Black gets to beat Styles. I’m assuming he does.

I was pitching an Undertaker/AJ Styles Wrestlemania match as far back as 2016. I hate to say it, but we’ve long since reached the point where we need smoke and mirrors to produce a good Undertaker match. AJ is perfect for that. If anybody can give ‘Taker one more quality Wrestlemania match, it’s him.

PREDICTION: Aleister Black

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES:

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party

There’s an argument to be made for putting the belts on Ziggler and Roode here. They can use this match to further the Otis/Mandy Rose storyline by having Ziggler and Roode screw Heavy Machinery out of another big win. Then Otis and Tucker beat them for the titles at Wrestlemania. From a storytelling perspective, I’d actually prefer that direction.

But then why give the belts to Miz and Morrison at Super Showdown? Why not just let the New Day keep them another few weeks?

With that in mind, I can only assume Miz and Morrison retain here. I can’t complain about that, as I like them as a team. But the Heavy Machinery idea just seems more…efficient?

PREDICTION: The Miz and John Morrison

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH TO DETERMINE CHALLENGER FOR RAW WOMEN’S TITLE AT WRESTLEMANIA:

Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan

So this is the main event, right? It almost has to be. It’s got a Wrestlemania title match attached to it.

Wow. So Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will be able to say they main-evented a pay per view.

I assume the story of the Riott Squad all being against each other now is the reason Morgan and Logan are in this match, but Kairi Sane isn’t. Unfortunately, the Riott Squad thing doesn’t work. They were villains. We weren’t invested in them enough to care about them in a high stakes match like this. What’s more, I’m not sure I wouldn’t have put them back together when Ruby returned. Liv is done with the whole Lana storyline, and Sarah Logan has done a whole lot of nothing since they broke up. So why not?

I find it interesting that they supposedly called off the Chamber Match that Roman Reigns was supposed to win because it was too predictable, and yet they’re still giving us this match. Shayna Baszler is the only one of these six who should even be sniffing the Raw Women’s Title. In fact, I’d have her be the last one out with no eliminations up to that point, just so she could lay waste to the entire field. Have her tap out four opponents, narrowing it down to her and, say, Asuka. Then we get two ultra-dominant former NXT Women’s Champions fighting for the right to face the Raw Women’s Champion at Wrestlemania.

In the end Shayna wins, of course. Ideally, she would have won the Women’s Royal Rumble. But what’s done is done.

PREDICTION: Shayna Baszler

