WWE Super Showdown Preview – Goldberg vs. Wyatt (and Maybe Corbin?)

Haven’t written much about wrestling lately. But it’s not like there’s a shortage of happenings. We’ve got AEW in the mix on Wednesday nights, NWA Powerr on YouTube, and of course WWE doing WWE things. Including traveling to Saudi Arabia for a pay per view this Thursday.

Or, as CM Punk might call it, “sucking blood-money covered dicks.”

Regardless of how you feel about WWE and the Saudis, the matches on these shows seem to be growing in importance. Case in point, at Crown Jewel in October, Bray Wyatt beat Seth Rollins to win the Universal Championship. Now we’ve got rumors swirling about whether Bray will still be champion coming out of this show. That isn’t the only title that seems to be on shaky ground going into the show.

So let’s get sucking. (Ew…)

WWE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

As Rollins and Murphy won the titles so recently, normally I’d be inclined to say there’s no way they’re losing them so soon. But in this case, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Dawkins and Ford fly back to the states with the belts. This Rollins/Murphy tandem has a limited shelf life. It seems like they’re primarily together to elevate Murphy’s status, which is fine by me. But the titles are coming off them sooner rather than later. While the Street Profits aren’t necessarily ready from a character perspective, stranger things have happened. Plus, putting the titles on them would set up for the obvious feud with AOP, who could then become the dominant monster champions.

Having said all that, I think it’s too soon. So by hook or crook, Rollins and Murphy retain.

PREDICTIONS: Seth Rollins & Murphy

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

I think I can finally say it: I’m over the New Day. Kofi Kingston had a good thing going as a main event guy, and people have been waiting for Big E. to break out on his own for years now. I’m hardly the first person to suggest this, but how about we have Big E. turn on Kofi? You want a Wrestlemania match? Put those two against each other with Xavier Woods as the guest referee.

So yeah, I’m going with Miz and Morrison on this one. A nice little comeback for a team that’s already very well-decorated. I’ve said previously that Miz needs Morrison more than Morrison needs Miz. But having watched Morrison’s return, I’m not so sure anymore. He needs someone to either talk for him or someone to talk alongside. Who better than Miz? This win will be a nice feather in Morrison’s cap as he continues to reestablish himself in front of the WWE audience.

PREDICTION: The Miz and John Morrison

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH:

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

Poor Bayley.

You’ve got Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler in a blood feud (literally) over the Raw Women’s Title. Then you’ve got the story of Rhea Ripley calling out Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Title. And then Bayley is just…there. That title? It just exists. That’s all.

It’s not her fault, though. That Smackdown Women’s Division is about as tepid as day-old coffee. I mean, who have they got for her on that show? Lacey Evans? Just did it. Carmella? Love her, but no thanks. Ember Moon? Injured. Sasha Banks? MIA. Alexa Bliss? Been there, done that, never want to go back. Though maybe if they threw Nikki Cross in there for a three-way…

Naomi has got the shot because we’re still in the honeymoon period of her return. While I’m glad to have her back, I don’t see any reason to give her the belt here. They can build a compelling women’s division around a heel Bayley. It’s just that the storytelling hasn’t been there. A Wrestlemania title match against Sasha Banks might be a necessary kick in the pants. But that’d presumably be the end of Sasha’s heel run. That gets a hard no from me.

Maybe new blood is the answer. We’ve heard a lot of talk about Bianca Belair potentially jumping to Raw. But Smackdown could really use someone like her right about now.

TUWAIQ TROPHY GAUNTLET MATCH:

Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth vs. Erick Rowan



They sure do love to throw around meaningless titles and trophies at these shows. The Best in the World Trophy, the Best Tag Team in the World, that WWE World Cup tournament. Now this. A “Tuwaiq Trophy.” Alright then.

I can only assume AJ Styles is winning here. Supposedly he’s working with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. This match may exist for the sole purpose of giving him a big victory to set him up for the Dead Man. Incidentally, Undertaker is rumored to be among the talent headed to Saudi Arabia. So if all the talk about that match is true, it may come to fruition as early as after the bell here.

So who’s the enduring, underdog babyface you build around for this match? In recent years we’ve seen them do that with guys like Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston. Who’s going to go the distance, only to fall just short of the victory? We haven’t got a lot of options here. It’s either Rey Mysterio or R-Truth. As Truth is a comedy act, it’s got to be Rey. He goes in there and slips past most (if not all) the other heels, only to be flattened by AJ at the end.

PREDICTION: AJ Styles

STEEL CAGE MATCH:

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

I certainly hope Corbin has been learning from Roman Reigns through all this. That way, at least something good has come of it. I haven’t been as inclined as others to simply hate on the whole thing. But by God, just let it end. Like Matt Hardy, it simply will not die.

Roman wins. Because why wouldn’t he?

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

In all likelihood, this match will be in the main event spot. But because so many have written it off, we’ll put it second from the top.

It’s kind of a shame. This is the biggest match of Ricochet’s career, and he’s essentially being laughed out of the arena before it even begins. Although win or lose, simply being in a title match with Brock is a great thing to have on his resume. It might even be an awesome match. We all know how well Lesnar works with the smaller guys.

But yes, Richochet has to lose here. As talented and worthy of the spotlight as he is, he’s only in this match because of the part he played in Brock’s elimination from the Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking of which, I wouldn’t count out a Drew McIntyre appearance after this match. But we certainly don’t need it. He’s not scheduled to wrestle, and I don’t see the point in flying him across the world just to have a staredown with Brock. And given the trouble they had flying home from Crown Jewel, it’s probably best he stays behind anyway.

PREDICTION: Brock Lesnar

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH:

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

The Fiend returns to the site of his title win, and Goldberg returns to the site of his humiliation.

I kid Goldberg. But man, these Saudi shows aren’t to kind to him. First he and Undertaker stink up the joint, and now he’s losing to the Fiend.

What’s that? Goldberg might win? He could once again walk into Wrestlemania with the Universal Title? Maybe rematch against Bray? Or even face Roman Reigns?

No. Just stop.

That’s not to say it can’t happen. But I’d be blown away if they put the belt back on Goldberg. From a storytelling perspective, what’s the logic there? They’ve resurrected Bray Wyatt’s career, making him one of the biggest and best characters in the business. He’s been champion for months now. Why have him hold it this long, just to drop it so close to Wrestlemania? And to Goldberg, of all people. Yes, this match has really nice marquee appeal. But look at Goldberg’s last few matches. He lost to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Then he lost to the Undertaker. He followed that up with a win over Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam. And now he’s (presumably) about to lose to Bray.

The attraction that is Goldberg revolves around him destroying his opponents and winning. Naturally, at this stage in his career you want him to put people over. But is he continues to lose so many consecutive matches, don’t you diminish his value? Ironically, Bray used to have this problem. He’d go on TV, cut these spooky promos, and then lose again and again and again.

Ill-advised or not, I’ve got to go with Bray Wyatt on this one. If they really want to do Goldberg and the Fiend at Wrestlemania, they aught to do a DQ or a count-out finish here. If he has to lose again, at least do it at the biggest show of the year.

But if they really want to use Goldberg at Wrestlemania, and stay with me on this one, what about Baron Corbin? We’re all dying to get Corbin away from Roman Reigns. And so many people went out of their tiny minds last year when he beat Kurt Angle in his retirement match. So put Corbin with Goldberg and add the stipulation that if Goldberg loses he can never wrestle again. Because of what happened with Angle, there’ll be reason to believe they’ll do something similar here.

But in the end it’s a spear, a jackhammer, and a Goldberg victory. See? Doesn’t that feel better?

PREDICTION: Bray Wyatt

