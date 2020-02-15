Alexa Bliss Bowls for Soup?

By Rob Siebert

Imagine my surprise yesterday, pulling up my Spotify “Release Radar” playlist and seeing a Bowling For Soup song. Much less, a bowling for Soup song about Alexa Bliss. Random, much?

Low and behold, here’s the official video for it.

Reportedly in an interview awhile back, Alexa mentioned Bowling For Soup was her favorite band. The BFS front man reached out to her, fast-forward, she’s got her own Bowling For Soup song and music video.

By all accounts, the real-life Alexis Kaufman is a legit fan. The pic at left looks like it’s from her pre-WWE days as a fitness model.

You know what this video reminds me of? My pre-teen crush on Sunny. Like Alexa, she had that “girl next door” quality to her. I’m certainly not the only one she…*ehem*…pushed into puberty. And judging by her obsessed army of Twitter followers, Alexa has that same “impact” on a lot of kids these days.

Either way, a cool little “worlds collide” moment that I can safely say I never saw coming.

